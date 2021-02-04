ANDERSON — The Madison County Health Department quadrupled its number of COVID-19 shots this week, after receiving 2,000 vaccine doses.
“We went from 500 doses in one week to doing 600 per day,” said Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator.
“We adjusted, added some vaccinators, added some registration staff and rearranged things a little differently, and we’re pleased with how it’s going,” Grimes said Thursday.
The department is expecting 2,000 doses per week through the end of the month followed by another increase in March.
Within the next few weeks Grimes expects to be able to move the clinic to a new location, one with better parking, access and more room.
“My intention is to make sure everyone gets a phone call, to make sure that we leave a message or we speak with someone to say that the location has changed,” Grimes said.
Grimes also expects in the next few days to solidify the details for a vaccination clinic in Elwood. There are currently five locations in the county, all located in Anderson.
“So residents in the northern end of the county can schedule themselves a little closer to home,” Grimes said.
Vaccinations are currently open to Hoosiers age 65 and older, health care workers and first responders.
Those eligible can schedule an appointment for a vaccine online at ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Madison county remained orange and the county’s weekly 2-metric score went from 2.5 to 2. Case numbers have returned to levels seen in October before the holiday surge.
“Our positivity rate’s dropping and that’s a good sign,” Grimes said.
