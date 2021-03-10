ELWOOD — The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine that only requires one dose is coming to Elwood on Monday.
The Madison County Health Department has been wanting to bring vaccine to the northern part of the county for people unable to make the trip to Anderson.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine simplifies the logistics of a mobile vaccine clinic since it only requires one shot instead of the two needed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“It is a little bit of a hindrance for the northern end of the county to get to Anderson for vaccine, so we’re going to take some doses up there, and hopefully catch those folks who are north, who struggle to get down to us,” said Stephenie Grimes, administrator of the Madison County Health Department.
“I think it’s important to know that Johnson & Johnson is not an inferior vaccine,” Grimes said. “It’s 85% effective at preventing serious illness, 93% effective against hospitalizations and 100% effective at preventing death.”
The clinic will be held at the East Main Street Christian Church, 1801 Main St., in Elwood.
The city of Elwood is scheduling the appointments for 200 doses. By Wednesday afternoon, Christy Clark, assistant to Mayor Todd Jones, said the clinic was nearly booked. She spent the day replying to emails and voicemails in the order they came.
Clark said it was a humbling experience and the people she talked to were thankful to be getting vaccinated.
Vaccine eligibility is open to Hoosiers age 50 and older, health care workers, first responders and people under the age of 50 with certain medical conditions, a full list of which can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov/vaccine/.
As of Wednesday morning 1,178,265 Hoosiers have received their first shots and 744,712 are fully vaccinated, surpassing the total number of cases in the state that stood at 669,164 on Wednesday.
“It’s staggering to think about that. Just since mid December, when we got vaccine, we’ve vaccinated more people than the cases that we’ve had,” Grimes said.
