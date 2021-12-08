ANDERSON — COVID-19 vaccine requirements have contributed to shortages at many hospitals, but Community Hospital Anderson President Beth Tharp says very few staff have resigned or been fired at the local facility.
As of Sept. 15, which was the deadline to comply, Community Health Network as a whole had 99.6% vaccine compliance, according to Tharp.
“We have seen staffing challenges that have been created as a result of the pandemic, but we are very fortunate to have a committed workforce who are dedicated to our patients and our community,” Tharp said in an email to the Herald Bulletin.
To help with staff shortages, hospitals have been utilizing different resources to stay up and running.
Travel nurses are one resource. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for travel nurses rose. According to a poll from Avant Healthcare Professionals, 90% of the 100 hospital respondents used travel nurses to help with the pandemic. In 2019, less than 60% of the respondents said they used travel nurses.
“We are using all resources available to us in order to meet the demand and staff our beds safely, including appropriate incentives for caregivers and working with agencies,” Tharp said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more hospitals have had to go into diversion.
“Hospitals may place themselves on diversion when one or more of their patient care areas exceeds their capacity to treat additional patients promptly and/or safely,” Tharp said in her email. “Diversion is a time-limited status (patients might have to wait a few hours) and never applies to individuals coming to the hospital seeking care in an emergency situation.”
Tharp noted that Community Hospital Anderson only goes on diversion when absolutely necessary, usually because of high patient volume.
“We have rarely had to go on diversion due to staffing issues,” Tharp said.
With the rise in people needing hospitalization during the pandemic, many hospitals have limited bed space.
At Community Hospital Anderson, the number of beds available depends on the day.
“There are many things that can impact bed availability, such as number of patients needing surgery or the ability of long-term care facilities to accept a patient transfer from the hospital for those needing additional services,” Tharp said. “In addition, patients diagnosed with COVID have long hospital stays, which limits the number of available rooms.”
An Ascension St. Vincent Hospital of Anderson official declined to be interviewed for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.