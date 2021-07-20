ALEXANDRIA — Returning year after year, the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association displays their locally grown greens in the Madison County 4-H Fair Home Show.
The booth's profits are donated to community projects the group has ties to.
Local fundraisers and organizations arranged their booths and displays at the Kiwanis Home Show Building on Monday. The show continues through Saturday at the Beulah Park site, also known as the Commercial Building. Members of the public can talk with vendors to learn more about various small businesses, organizations and charity events.
Through a partnership with Purdue Extension, the Homemakers Association annually provides 4-H participants with scholarship money through donations and other funds. President Kimberly Powless said the organization sends roughly $200 to about four children each year.
This year, scholarship money was collected from a baked goods donation Tuesday in the 4-H Building.
"For me, I love to talk to the younger generations and mentor younger generations," Powless said.
Teresa Eades, of Alexandria, set out 9,000 pieces of jewelry at her booth from Paparazzi Accessories during the Home Show. As an independent consultant, she has been with the company for two years and is passionate about building her clientele by reaching out to the public during her first year at the fair.
"I truly believe in (Paparazzi Accessories), and if I didn't, I wouldn't be a part of this," she said. "I can't wait for (the rest of the) week to just meet people and tell them about my (business).
"I plan to go (to the fair) as much as I can, whenever I can, and just always tell people about Paparazzi."
While many returning and new vendors have displays at the fair this year, Kiwanis Club member Terri Brenner said the effects of the pandemic caused some businesses and organizations decided not to participate this year.
"You have noticed that there are empty spots, well, we had some of that," Brenner said. "It might be possible (to fill empty spaces) by the end of the week because we put the word out."
Wes Sturgeon, who's new to Madison County, scoped out the Home Show with his partner, Paula Gaumer. He said he believes in the importance of giving back to the community after the pandemic.
"Local businesses are sort of struggling," Sturgeon said. "Get some notoriety, and get some people involved in what you're doing. Seeing what (businesses) have going on is a pretty big deal."
