ANDERSON — Brian Sawyer wasn’t suspicious when his wife, Christina, sent him to Kentucky with the kids for the weekend.
“We normally take the kids to visit their grandparents anyway, so I didn’t think anything about it,” Brian said.
But when he opened the front door to his two-story Anderson home Monday afternoon, the retired Army veteran quickly realized something was afoot.
“Oh, my god,” Brian said as he walked into a living room full of cameras, Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines, two Colts cheerleaders, Colts mascot Blue and brand-new furniture, courtesy the Colts, Bob’s Discount Furniture Store and Operation Homefront.
“Welcome home, Brian,” Hines said as he handed Brian tickets to this weekend’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Thank you for your service, happy Veterans Day. If it weren’t for people like you, people like me couldn’t do what we do. So we really appreciate you for all your sacrifice, just helping us as a country to stay together.”
Earlier in the day, Christina was having a hard time keeping her emotions together as workers from Bob’s assembled beds, dressers, end tables and more throughout the house, including the master suite and the bedrooms of the Sawyers’ four children. Each piece had been handpicked by Christina and her 15-year-old daughter, Makenna, the only one of the four kids to know about the surprise. As the hour approached for Brian to return home, Christina wasn’t sure how he would react.
“I think he’ll be really happy. I don’t know what his initial reaction will be, so that’s what I’m really nervous about,” Christina said. “It’s really hard to surprise him, so I don’t think I’ve ever actually been able to pull off a surprise with him, so this will be the first time.”
Brian was certainly surprised and happy but also humbled by the gift.
“It’s a lot. It’s overwhelming,” Brian said. “Probably too much. I don’t know that we deserve all this. But I appreciate it.”
Most Americans would find the Sawyers very deserving after the struggles the family has faced.
Christina and Brian met when they were both managers of a restaurant in northern Kentucky. They were just friends when Brian was deployed with the National Guard. When he came home, they started talking again, which eventually led to dating. Christina and Brian were married on Aug. 11, 2005.
In 2006, Brian was deployed again, this time to Afghanistan.
“He was in an explosion while he was driving his Humvee,” Christina said. “He had a mild traumatic brain injury, and he had a collarbone that he had broke previously in the military that actually rebroke.”
The injury to his collarbone required surgery, and Brian underwent treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and his physical injuries when he returned to the States. He was sent to the hospital at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where the family moved for two months to be with him. When he was finally able to return home, the Sawyers faced yet another disruption to their lives.
“He didn’t have a job for a really long time and he hadn’t got his disability yet,” Christina said. “So we ended up pretty much losing our home and our vehicles and everything we had worked to up to that point. We just lost everything.”
The Sawyers were able to find a rental, where they raised their family for five years. Then came a call from their landlord that he was getting out of the rental business and selling the home.
“We didn’t know what we were going to do and that had been our home for five years where we had raised our kids,” Christina said. “And it was just really hard having to leave there.”
But another phone call changed their fortune. The Sawyers were contacted by Operation Homefront, which operates the Homes on the Homefront (HOTH) program. HOTH provides veterans the opportunity to move into a home and work with caseworkers to plan for home ownership. After completing the program, the veteran receives the deed to the home, mortgage-free.
“I was actually at a doctor’s appointment, Brian was with me, and we got the call that we were actually recipients of the house. So we were really excited about that,” Christina said.
Christina, Brian, Makenna, Emma, Logan and Dixie settled into the home in Anderson. Then came another call.
Maurjon Alston of Operation Homefront was reaching out again because the Colts and Bob’s were looking to partner up and provide a military family with new furniture as a surprise for Veterans Day. Christina was excited to do it for Brian, who was medically retired after 16 years of service, but it was tough keeping the secret. For awhile, only her parents knew. Then she brought daughter Makenna in to help.
“She’s said, I don’t know how many times, like how crazy is this that somebody’s able to do this for us,” Christina said. “It’s just not something that happens every day. It’s just pretty incredible that there’s people out there that would do something like this.”
Like Makenna and Christina, Hines was nervous waiting for Brian to open the front door. Having military members in his own family, Hines wanted to make sure he found the right words to express his gratitude for their sacrifice.
“The armed forces is really what keeps this country together,” Hines said. “If we didn’t have veterans, we might not even be a country. I wouldn’t have a chance to play football. My family definitely wouldn’t be here and be safe, so I’m really happy for those guys, the men and the women who fight for their lives every day and just sacrifice for people like me.”
