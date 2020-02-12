ANDERSON — Parked in the 800 block of West 12th Street, Dorien Patterson looked over his left shoulder as he sat in the front passenger seat of Bryce Patterson’s car after he heard Michael D. Wayne Fleming III tell Michael Kincade to “Give me everything you got.”
Dorien Patterson, 17, had accompanied his cousin from Fortville to a convenience store at Eighth Street and Madison Avenue to help Bryce Patterson fix a flat on his friend high school friend Ryan Green’s Volkswagen. He didn’t expect to be caught in the middle of a marijuana deal.
“I looked back, and I seen a gun pointed at Michael Kincade,” the Anderson High School senior told a jury Wednesday. He said he was able to identify Fleming as the person pointing the gun with the silver top and the longer than normal clip because he was the only person wearing glasses.
“At that point, I turned back around, put my head in my lap, and I basically blacked out,” he continued.
Dorien Patterson was one of several witnesses who testified on behalf of the prosecution during the second day of Fleming’s trial in the Aug. 18, 2018, shooting death of Bryce Patterson, 19.
Fleming, 20, is charged with two counts of murder, Level 1 attempted murder and two counts of Level 2 felony robbery resulting in bodily injury. He and another suspect, Orlando T. Sutton, are being tried separately in the homicide case.
When he came around, Dorien Patterson said, he saw Bryce Patterson slumped over in the driver’s seat. He said he got out of the car to move Bryce Patterson from the driver’s seat to the back seat before taking him to a hospital.
“Bryce was my cousin, basically my brother,” he said.
Bryce Patterson’s aunt, Amy Cain, dabbed the tears in her eyes away with a tissue as she listened to Dorien Patterson’s testimony.
“I just know that he was there and how hard it was on him,” she said.
Dorien Patterson remains friends with her four sons and still comes to her home, Cain said.
“It’s the worst thing I’ve ever been through, the worst thing my family’s been through,” she said. “Every day is hard. I want Bryce to have justice, but nothing is going to bring him back. You shouldn’t answer a call to help someone and then get shot and killed. It doesn’t make any sense.”
Sitting in the front row of the courtroom gallery, Cain said though the ordeal has been very difficult for her family, she plans to attend the entirety of both trials.
“I’ve heard a lot of things, and I want to see everything,” she said.
Cain and Bryce Patterson’s grandmother, Brenda Bell, among dozens of the young man’s supporters in the courtroom, described him as a funny kid who was into cars.
“He made everybody happy, and he was a joy to the whole family,” Bell said. “This is all horrible.”
Jason Stephens, 21, a friend of Green who had asked him to bring tools to change the flat tire, had just gotten home when he heard the news. He said he knew the Pattersons but not especially well.
“I was pulling into the gate and got the call someone had been shot,” he said. “I like left my front door open, jumped in my car and drove back there.”
When he arrived at the scene, Stephens said he found the area taped off and called Green.
“The detective let me under the tape, so I sat with him,” he said.
The jury also heard from Joshua Parr, a resident in the 800 block of 12th Street, who said he was sitting in his living room when he heard three or four gunshots.
“I was almost like fireworks going off, but it was louder than that,” he said. “I rushed outside to find a car out there and an altercation happening.”
Parr said he told his wife, Katherine, who was on the porch, to call 911.
