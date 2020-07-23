ANDERSON – A Virginia man has been arrested by Anderson police on a charge of rape for an incident that took place in 2019.
Samuel Rivera, 22, Woodbridge, VA, is charged with Level 3 felony charge of rape and is being detained in the Madison County jail without bond.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Anderson police, the woman said she met Rivera in a class at Anderson University.
She told police they shared an apartment in Anderson but didn’t have more than a friendly relationship.
Court documents state that on August 27, 2019, the woman told police that they were drinking at the apartment until midnight.
She told police she got sick and only remembers certain events from the night.
The woman told police she remembered at least one sexual act initiated by Rivera and asking if he was using a condom.
She told police that she never had sexual relations with anyone.
Text messages sent to the woman’s cellphone by Rivera the next day indicated he was apologizing for what happened on that night.
Rivera told police that the woman got sick in the bathroom and he assisted her with bathing after her clothing was removed.
He couldn’t tell police at the time whether or not there were sexual relations with his roommate.
Police found a condom in Rivera’s room and said it had to come from him. He also told police he had not had any sex in the apartment prior to the night of the alleged rape.
Rivera confirmed the text messages were from him but told police he doesn’t remember what took place that night.
