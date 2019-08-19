DALEVILLE – When Becky and Brad Gregory contacted a vendor to request transcripts for their daughter, Ann, so she could spend her senior year at Muncie Central High School with her friends, they were told they couldn’t be released because it was Indiana Virtual School that paid them.
The Gregorys likely face the same problems the combined 7,200 students who have attended Indiana Virtual School and Indiana Virtual Pathways Academy face as they try to transfer their credits to other schools.
And things may not get better since the virtual schools’ Superintendent Percy Clark, Principal Lora Sleenor, counselor Stacy Hull, special education teacher Sharon Tolle and 38 teachers may have received their final paycheck on Aug. 15. All of the teachers were 1099 contractors.
“I believe, outside of Dr. Clark, we have no staff right now,” said Mary Jane Lapointe, who has been retained by officials at IVS and IVPA. She requested Monday that the Daleville Community Schools board of trustees, authorizer for the virtual schools, release up to $50,000 a month for an unspecified period so students can receive their transcripts.
“We’ll be seeking funding from Daleville because there isn’t any other source.”
Her comments were made in a statutorily required hearing Monday that is part of a process for closing the virtual schools. Officials for the schools, including Clark, did not attend the meeting.
Daleville in July again issued a notice of revocation for the charters of the two virtual schools, setting off the process toward likely closure on Sept. 30. Daleville issued a similar notice in February but reached an agreement with virtual school officials that the authorizer’s board said has not been followed.
The virtual schools are being investigated by the state and federal departments of education for alleged enrollment inflation that led to suspected overpayments. However, Lapointe said, virtual school officials deny any irregularities in their record keeping and expect to be vindicated.
“It is their position there was no overpayment, there were no miscalculations, none,” she said. She said the perceived differences are due to confusion about record keeping for brick-and-mortar schools as compared to virtual schools.
“If this is the case, then Daleville jumped the gun here in closing down the schools,” she said. “For the schools to recover at this point would be nearly impossible and extremely unlikely.”
Daleville is holding on to about $600,000 for potential repayments that could be released to pay employees to continue their work toward assembling the records of students.
“That money would go a long way toward funding staff,” she said.
Daleville board member Ron Halbert asked how any future payments might be handled.
Lapointe said the foundation that runs the virtual schools still has three active board members who would appoint a treasurer and open a bank account. The foundation currently does not have an account after the National Bank of Indianapolis closed their account and told the schools it wasn't interested in their business, she added.
Lapointe admitted Daleville and the virtual school students may have trouble accessing the records, which were maintained by a vendor who could assert proprietary right under their licensure.
Daleville Superintendent Paul Garrison said there should be no problems for those who already have graduated from the virtual schools because they should have their diplomas and transcripts in hand.
NO RECORD
The Gregorys, however, have little hope their daughter will receive credit for the five semesters of work, much of it advanced placement, that she completed at IVS.
“The minute I called, they said, ‘She isn’t a senior, and she doesn’t have any credits with us,’” Becky Gregory said. “What makes me maddest is the integrated math, the trigonometry, because that was the hardest for her.”
Because of that, Ann Gregory will be working toward a general equivalency diploma at the Muncie Career Center rather than a Core 40 diploma at the high school, her parents said.
Brad Gregory said theirs isn’t the only family that has been told their students’ hard work has been for nothing. Students have been told they must finish up their coursework by today in order to receive credit.
“They’ve done that to other kids, too. For some, they had not record at all,” he said.
Brad Gregory said he believes officials at the virtual schools, who have been accused of allegedly deceptive practices, doubled enrolled the students then erased the wrong records when they got caught. The schools, like all public schools, received money from the state for each student enrolled.
“That’s how they was getting the money, and that’s how they got caught,” he said.
Brad Gregory said he believes Daleville Community Schools, as authorizer, did everything it could and has tried to help the families but came up against a brick wall when Daleville requested information from the virtual schools. He said Daleville should refuse the virtual schools’ requests for additional money to clear up the paperwork issue, which is expected to require about two hours per student, according to Lapointe.
“I think Daleville was in it for the students, but Indiana Virtual was in it for the money. It’s obvious they got caught and are trying to wiggle out of it,” he said. “I don’t see why they would keep giving them money.”
