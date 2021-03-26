ANDERSON — During the coronavirus surge over the holiday season, the virus raced through the family of the Rev. Anthony Harris.
Harris, his wife, Joyce, and son Duane all contracted COVID-19 to various degrees.
“I didn’t really know I had it,” Harris said. “My granddaughter had symptoms and my wife tested positive. Everyone in the house had COVID.”
Harris said his case was much milder than that of his wife and son.
“I wasn’t really sick at all,” he said. “I had some body cramps, but didn’t have a cough or fever. At times I felt tired.
“By the grace of God I learned that I had the virus,” the pastor at the Church Upon the Rock said. “I would have been a super spreader. I was supposed to preach that Sunday and did it from my home.”
He said the only member of the church to contract the virus was Rodney Chamberlain, who is chairman of the church’s board of trustees.
Harris said his wife basically lost her sense of taste, which took a long time to return to normal.
“Joyce had received the first shot,” he said. “She had body aches.”
Duane Harris was the family member with the worst case of COVID-19, Harris said.
“He wasn’t feeling well at all,” he said. “He had a fever and headaches.”
Duane Harris went to Riverview Hospital in Noblesville for the infusion treatment and started feeling better within three days.
“It was scary,” Harris said. “I was waiting for the shoe to drop when my granddaughter had symptoms. I was worried about my wife and son.”
Harris said the family stayed in quarantine for more than two weeks to be on the safe side and not expose other people to the virus.
“I want everyone to know it was real,” he said of the coronavirus.
Harris has since been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“I’m very afraid,” he said of the easing of precautions. “People are not wearing the masks and sanitizing like they should. Even though I’ve been vaccinated I continue to follow the precautions. I don’t want to spread it.”
