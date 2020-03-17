CHESTERFIELD — The town of Chesterfield is adopting social distancing to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The town hall and Millcreek Civic Center are closed to the public until April 6.
Town employees continue to work and residents can reach them by phone.
Utility payments can be made over the phone, online or placed in the drop box, said Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Dunham.
The town has an outreach program for seniors and volunteers have come forward to help.
"A lot of them (seniors) are calling us, we know who our people are. I’ve got a couple volunteers in town that are willing to go and get groceries and pick up pharmacy," Dunham said.
Food pantry distribution on Tuesday was changed to a drive-thru format. The pantry is open to residents of Union Township.
The pantry distributed items from 10 a.m. to noon and again from 5 to 7 p.m.
During the morning distribution 17 families were helped, the most seen at the morning distribution since the pantry was started, Dunham said.
A special town council meeting called for Tuesday was canceled when it was determined not necessary.
