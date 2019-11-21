ANDERSON — Long before the turkeys with all the trimmings have been cooked, a crew of volunteers began the process to prepare for the annual free dinner.
Volunteers gathered Thursday morning at the Geater Center to prepare for the 37th annual Thanksgiving Day meal for those in need or who just need to find a place to share some fellowship.
The volunteers started cleaning the kitchen area and gathering supplies.
James Warner, who organizes the annual event, said the goal is always to provide 1,000 meals.
Last year, 1,235 meals were provided, he said. He expects the number to increase to 1,400 next Thursday.
“We have added two new locations,” Warner said. “We will be providing meals to the Fieldhouse Apartments and Parq on Eighth.”
Work on Thanksgiving Day at the Geater Center begins at 6 a.m. with meal deliveries starting at 10 a.m. The serving line at the Geater Center, 1611 Chase St., opens at 10:30 a.m.
Willie Mae Rayford has been volunteering for 25 years and was overseeing the cleaning operation on Thursday.
“I thought about volunteering for a long time,” she said. “We made the dressing at Anderson Zion Baptist Church and I decided to volunteer on Thanksgiving.
“I got excited about the opportunity to help other people,” Rayford said. “This is work I don’t mind doing to help others.”
She said all the equipment that will be used on Thanksgiving will be cleaned this week.
“It’s a lot of work, but we work well together,” Rayford said.
Warner said Rayford, through the church, provided a donation of $2,044 to help cover the expenses.
Pat Warrior, also from Anderson Zion Baptist Church, was busy washing the food trays.
“This is my third year with the cleanup crew,” she said. “It’s going to be a busy day.
“People don’t really know how much is involved,” Warrior said. “We’re just doing anything we can to help.”
Warner said Hoosier Park will be providing the turkeys on Thursday and several area churches are involved with the preparation of the traditional trimmings.
Home delivery for the sick and shut-ins can be ordered by calling Warner at 765-606-6099 or Carnell Manuel at 765-274-9379. The deadline to order is 3 p.m. Sunday.
