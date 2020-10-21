PENDLETON — Teams of volunteers plan to plant 300 trees in Pendleton on Saturday as part of the town's recovery from a tornado that struck on Memorial Day 2019.
The town was awarded a Community Tree Recovery grant from the Arbor Day Foundation for 200 trees to be planted on residential properties and 100 more trees at Falls Park.
There's still room for teams of volunteers to help at the park.
"We're asking people to form their own team of people that they have been around, and feel safe with, given the pandemic," said Sue Patton of the South Madison Community Foundation. "Rather than teaming up people that may not know each other."
You can find a link to sign up on the South Madison Community Foundation's Facebook page.
Check-in times for teams have been staggered to avoid a mass gathering.
Residents had the opportunity to request a tree; last week, representatives from Indiana Department of Natural Resources visited each property and determined the appropriate species to plant.
The spots for planting have been marked for all underground utility lines ahead of Saturday's event.
"We are really appreciative of all the community support that we've been getting, not just here in Pendleton, but we've got a lot of volunteers coming from Anderson and other areas in central Indiana coming to help out and plant trees," Patton said.
