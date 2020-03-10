Christian love

Vote Common Good member Troy Jackson recommends replacing the name of a candidate for the word “love” in the passage from Corinthians 13: 4-8 from the Christian Bible to determine whether he or she lives up to Christ’s expectations.

Corinthians 13: 4-8

4 Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. 5 It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. 6 Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. 7 It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.

8 Love never fails. But where there are prophecies, they will cease; where there are tongues, they will be stilled; where there is knowledge, it will pass away.