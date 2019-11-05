ALEXANDRIA — Republican Darcy VanErman has been elected Alexandria’s next clerk-treasurer in a tight race against Democrat Angie Remington.
According to the unofficial results after each of the five precincts reported Tuesday, VanErman came out ahead, with about 51% percent of the vote to Remington’s 49%. That was a difference of only 25 votes.
“I’m still just kind of taking it all in; I won’t lie,” she said.
VanErman will take over the seat to be vacated by Jill Scott at the end of the year.
Remington could not be reached for comment.
VanErman said she believes early voting and absentee ballots gave her an advantage.
“I know being concise in our numbers and discussing a five-year plan and having some transparency really helped,” she said. “Most people, unless they deal with numbers every day, aren’t aware of concepts like that.”
Her next step will be to contact Scott and assemble a transition team, she said. “I do have some people I have softly spoken to, but no hard conversations. I wanted to be sure the voters wanted me in that capacity.”
VanErman stands to inherit a city budget that is on the rebound after a longtime clerk-treasurer, the late Janet M. Lynch, left the city a couple of years ago with what appeared to be a deficit of more than $200,000.
With the help of Reedy Financial Group, Scott balanced the budget and reached one-third of a desired reserve of $1.5 million, which would cover about six months of city expenses.
