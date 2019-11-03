ANDERSON – Making use of the right to vote and taking hold of the torch as an aging NAACP leadership looks to inspire a new generation of activism were the themes Saturday at the annual B. Harry Beckham Freedom Fund Banquet.
As Anderson enters into the end of election season on Tuesday, keynote speaker Primus Mootry, a retired teacher and weekly columnist for The Herald Bulletin, wondered aloud what the monetary value of a single vote might be. After dividing the number of votes in the last Anderson mayoral race by the city’s $35 million budget, he concluded it came to about $9,000 per vote.
“A vote means franchise or ownership,” he said. “The main point is every vote cast is an investment in this city and has value.”
The Anderson Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People this year is celebrating its 80th year in existence.
Though attendance at the dinner at the Anderson Country Club was sparse, it attracted many local leaders, including Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr., Rep. Terri Austin, D-Anderson, and Terry Truitt, CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center.
The black vote in particular is valuable, which is why even as President Donald Trump courted white supremacists, he sought the African American vote in 2016, Mootry said.
“It’s a pivotal vote. It has a tremendous amount of value,” he said. “If you do not fight or you do not vote, you are throwing your purse or wallet into the White River.”
That’s why Mootry urged members of the audience to use their hard won right to vote.
“Black folks always had to fight physically, mentally or both,” he said. “Ain’t it a shame that black folks still have to fight for rights that should have been given to us with the signing of the Declaration of Independence and the signing of the Constitution?”
The right to vote, Mootry said, is a signature of the 120-year-old NAACP, which helped usher in the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the Fair Housing Act of 1968.
“The vote not only is our franchise. It’s our sword and our shield,” he said.
Apologetic about the low attendance, NAACP President James Burgess urged people to volunteer. He said people often wonder what the NAACP is doing, but he said “The NAACP is you,” in the same way as “the government” is really its citizenry.
“If you have freedom in authority, if you have freedom in power, if you have freedom in money, you should always take responsibility,” he said.
The NAACP ensures the legal and social safety net for minorities, Burgess said. That takes involvement from the public and private sectors, he said.
“We sometimes overlook some of the safety net. The NAACP, as part of its mission, is to look at those safety nets,” he said.
Burgess also admonished those who are quick to accuse others of racism to be careful.
“I don’t want to hear somebody call Donald Trump a racist if they aren’t here,” he said.
