ANDERSON — The annual Walk a Mile in My Shoes to benefit the Christian Center is returning to its roots.
Last year's walk was virtual, due to COVID-19. This year's will be in person March 5.
The walkers start from Reardon Auditorium at Anderson University and get a police and fire department escort to the Christian Center facilities.
“We did a virtual walk last year,” Rob Spaulding, executive director of the Christian Center, said Wednesday. “We gave the teams 7 to 10 days to walk. We wanted to make sure we had a walk last year.”
Spaulding said the 2021 walk raised about $15,000.
“It was as good as we hoped.”
Walk a Mile in My Shoes raised about $27,000 in 2020, raised $20,000 in 2019 and approximately $12,000 in 2018.
Spaulding said the Christian Center's other major fundraising events during the year are a golf tournament and banquet.
As in the past, the Christian Center will have awards for teams with the most walkers, team raising the most money and to individual raising the most money.
After the walk, people gather in the chapel for the presentation of awards.
Doors at Reardon Auditorium open at 9 a.m. for registration; there will be a short inspirational presentation at 9:45 a.m.
City of Anderson Transit System buses will be available to transport walkers back to their cars.
All proceeds raised will go to provide services including food, job training, clothing and shelter to those who are hungry, homeless and hurt.
If you want to register as an individual or join a team, go online at www.thechristiancenter.org/walk/ or call Lauren at 765-623-7804.
If you have questions or want to set up your team, email Lauren at Events@thechristiancenter.org.
