ANDERSON — Sheila Fakhreddine’s passion for helping foster children and their families comes from a logical place.
Fakhreddine herself is a product of the foster system, having lived in multiple homes and attended six different high schools during her teenage years. Working for the Indiana Department of Child Services, she crosses paths with many children in situations similar to her past experiences.
“My hope is that when I involve myself in the lives of these families and children, that I am leaving a lasting impact and it’s for the good,” Fakhreddine said. “It needs to be for change — not for the negativity that we often hear about.”
Fakhreddine became a member of the East Central Indiana Youth Advisory Board at age 17. She has volunteered time to meet with judges, probation officers and other DCS case managers across the state to change policies and update practices affecting children in the foster system.
A member of the Indiana Extension Homemakers Association, Fakhreddine also became involved this year with Foster Fairies, an organization that supports children in foster care. She spearheaded fundraising efforts to provide Christmas gifts to more than 2,800 children in central Indiana, including nearly 200 in Madison County.
“Sheila has devoted her life to ensuring every child’s life she touches has a better outcome,” said Delilah Swinford, who nominated Fakhreddine. “She never became a statistic, and she’s worked tirelessly to ensure no other child in the system becomes a statistic as well.”
Having emerged from the foster system with a motivation to better herself and give her children better lives, Fakhreddine says finding ways to help comes somewhat naturally.
“I think our children are our future, and it’s absolutely important to not allow our vulnerable population to be forgotten,” she said. “I don’t forget those children after I leave work every day, so I find other ways to work with them in the community, volunteer with them in the community, to ensure that we’re supporting that vulnerable population.”
