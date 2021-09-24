ANDERSON — Each year in January, members of the congregation at Wallace Temple African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church participate in a Roll Call event.
As their names are called out, they come forward to share a favorite Bible verse or give a personal testimony followed by the donation of one dollar for each year of membership in the church.
“It is designed to give thanks to the Lord that you get to see another year,” said Truddie Evans, a lifelong member.
The tradition started in the 1980s by her mother, Celane Bostic, is one of many Wallace Temple members have started, including annual back-to-school haircuts for boys and braids for girls, recognition of high school graduates and the Women’s Home and Overseas Mission Society.
Wallace Temple AME Zion Church will celebrate 100 years of faith, family and freedom this weekend.
The church was started for family members and friends in the home of Henry H. Horton, who moved up north from Alabama to make a better life for himself and his loved ones. Many of his 12 siblings and other family members followed.
Even today, many members of Wallace Temple are descended from Horton and his siblings and remain members of the Westside church. Those descendants, including former Anderson Township Trustee John Bostic and Black Chamber of Commerce President Manuel Hunt, have made up much of the leadership of Anderson’s Black community and the community at large.
Sharon Hudson, who also grew up in the church, was the founder seven years ago of one of Wallace Temple’s traditions, the annual Bike Blessing for motorcycle enthusiasts.
“I brought the love of motorcycles and the love of God together,” she said. “It was a beautiful occasion. We took a beautiful ride and came back to a picnic.”
Family genealogist Celena Bostic-Perry said she was 9 years old when Horton died, but she knew him and was shared the family lore.
“I can see him on that porch on Park Avenue,” she said. “I probably wouldn’t be who I am, my family would not be who they are, had he not made the decision to leave Alabama.”
Bostic-Perry moved away from Anderson three decades ago as her work as a General Motors executive took her around the nation, but she always has remained connected to the church she grew up in, even hosting remote meetings for women weekly.
“The pastor calls me a member from a distance.”
Bostic-Perry is proud of Wallace Temple’s legacy.
“At one time, we were the church in the middle of the block, and now we’re the church that owns that block,” she said. “So much of what came out of Wallace Temple still is making a contribution to the city.”
Horton also was the great-uncle of Derrick Wilkerson, whose early childhood was spent in the family church of his mother.
“I remember the services were so strong and energetic.They praised the Lord hard. They’d catch the Holy Ghost, speak in tongues. The sermon was so strong, I thought Jesus is coming back today,” he said.
Like Bostic-Perry, Wilkerson said much of who he is today is because of the influence of Wallace Temple.
“Being in that church, I learned to fight for my rights, I learned how to be a man,” he said. “That church inspired people to work hard, to go make things happen, to be a mover and a shaker in your neighborhood.”
Wallace Temple wasn’t just a place of worship. It was a lifestyle, Wilkerson said.
“When you weren’t at church, the church was still with you because you spent time around people from the church,” he said. “It was a part of my community; it was a part of my culture.”
