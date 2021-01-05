ANDERSON — A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 16-year-old Anderson boy in connection with the Sunday shooting death of 17-year-old Andon Oliver.
The warrant charges the teen with murder and a Level 1 felony charge of attempted robbery.
The Anderson Police Department has requested the person named in the warrant not be identified until he is apprehended.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a witness said Oliver was with her at a party on Sunday and said he was leaving to go “make a play." She said that meant he was going to sell marijuana, an activity the witness said he was involved with.
The witness said they drove to the Fairview apartments (Sun Valley Town Homes), where they met with a 16-year-old who asked if Oliver was “moving with poles,” meaning a handgun.
According to the witness, Oliver said he wasn’t carrying a handgun and asked if it was a legitimate sale of marijuana.
The witness said the suspect walked up to their car where Oliver was weighing the marijuana on a digital scale on his lap.
She said she saw the suspect reach onto his right hip with his right hand and produce a handgun, which he pointed at Oliver and demanded all the marijuana.
She heard a gunshot and Oliver said he had been shot, the affidavit said. The car Oliver was driving struck a retaining wall, spun over the curb and came to a stop in an adjacent baseball diamond.
When police arrived, the witness positively identified the shooter as the 16-year-old now being sought by police.
Officers found the car in the middle of the ball diamond, still running with Oliver inside with a single gunshot wound to the chest.
