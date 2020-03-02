ANDERSON — A warrant was issued for a former guard at the Madison County Justice Center Work Release Center accused of altering drug screen results and accepting money to allow participants of the program to bring drugs, alcohol and other contraband into the facility.
Robin H. Cook, 20, of Anderson, is accused of Level 5 felony bribery and Level 6 felony official misconduct of a public servant.
Authorities began investigating Cook on Jan. 2, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Tom Naselroad of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.
Cook was a guard at the detention facility working with offenders in court-ordered work release, according to the affidavit. Surveillance video showed Cook engaging in what appeared to be illegal activity with the work release participants, Naselroad wrote.
“In several of the recordings, it is very clear that Officer Cook makes hand to hand transactions with participants,” he wrote. “On nearly all the transactions Mr. Cook can be seen clearly taking something from participants then putting it in his pockets.”
Naselroad said the most recent event occurred with work release participant Shane Street on Dec. 22, 2019. Street had alcohol or “moonshine” inside the facility and Cook conducted the search of Street before being allowed into the facility, according to the affidavit.
While investigating this incident, Naselroad said there were other suspicious allegations made by work release participants.
Jarod Sanner told Naselroad he had paid Cook a couple of dollars a day for several days so he could smoke tobacco in the men’s restroom, according to the affidavit. Sanner said Cook’s motto was “a dollar a day keeps the write ups away,” Naselroad wrote.
Sanner also said he paid Cook to alter a urine screen, according to the affidavit.
“Mr. Sanner confirmed he had been concerned about testing positive for meth on a drug screen back in December,” Naselroad wrote. “Mr. Scanner states Officer Cook agreed to throw the test away and write down that he had tested negative for the sum of $60.00 in US currency.”
Sanner said he did not have all the money at once so he paid Cook over the course of a week or two and eventually paid Cook a total of $80, according to the affidavit.
Cook reportedly confessed to allowing Street to bring a bottle of alcohol into the facility for $60 and altering a drug screen for Sanner, Naselroad wrote. He said he also took money from Sanner to allow participants to smoke in the men’s dorm.
Video surveillance on Dec. 8, 2019, showing Cook speaking with Travis May and another participant, Naselroad said. A hand-to-hand transaction can be seen between May and Cook before Cook walks away with an item which appears to be a small white pill.
Cook reportedly gives the pill to Thomas Swallow who gives Cook something in exchange, according to the affidavit. Cook told investigators the pill was Oxycodone and Swallow gave him $25 during the exchange.
“Officer Cook went on to say he knew that these incidents where he was accepting money from work release participants was wrong and that he could be fired or charged with a crime,” Naselroad wrote
Cook told Naselroad he “made at least $500” for allowing contraband into the facility during the last few months that he worked there.
