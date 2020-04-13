ALEXANDRIA — A warrant was issued for an Anderson man more than six months after he is accused of committing several felonies and cruelty to an animal.
Levi Harley Kirk, 24, is charged with Level 4 felony burglary, Level 5 criminal confinement with bodily injury, Level 6 residential entry, Class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, Class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal, Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime, Class A misdemeanor invasion of privacy and Class A misdemeanor battery resulting in bodily injury.
Court records show Kirk is also wanted on a prior charge of Level 6 felony domestic violence for another case in Madison County.
Alexandria officers were dispatched to a home in the 300 block of North Pennsylvania on Sept. 25, 2019, to speak with a woman who said Kirk broke into her home the night before and hid inside until she returned, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Kyle Williams of the Alexandria Police Department.
She told police Kirk kept her awake all night physically attacking her and arguing with her all night, according to the affidavit. The woman said she tried to call police, but Kirk took her phone and broke it.
She said she received a text message from a neighbor that Kirk was in her home and that is when he climbed out of “a hole in a cabinet” and approached her while “holding a pair of scissors against the dog and telling her that he was going to kill the dog,” Williams wrote.
The woman said she was sitting on the couch and when Kirk began to threaten her she covered up in anticipation of a physical attack. She told officers Kirk kicked her in the legs and side and destroyed items in the home. The woman’s children were in the house and her youngest was awake at the time of the incident.
“She made a statement that Levi was using a wire and was trying to strangle one of the dogs,” Williams wrote.
The next morning the woman was able to leave the home and call police on a phone she had hidden in her vehicle, Williams wrote.
While talking to her, police were notified by the post office that a man was hiding behind one of its trucks and had removed his sweatshirt before running from the area, according to the affidavit.
Later that day officers discovered Kirk hiding at an apartment building near the post office, according to the affidavit. He ran into an apartment on the second story and exited through the apartment’s window. Officers searched the area and found Kirk sitting on the back porch of a home on Canal Street, Williams wrote.
Kirk eluded officers briefly before he was taken into custody near Broadway and West streets, according to the affidavit. He was taken to a local hospital for a foot and ankle injury.
The affidavit does not indicate what happened to Kirk following his treatment at the hospital.
