ANDERSON — A warrant has been issued for a woman caring for her 2-year-old nephew after the child was removed from his biological parents by the Department of Child Services.
Joyce A. Johnson, 23, is wanted for Level 3 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in serious injury. The warrant for her arrest was filed March 20.
The child was removed from his parent’s care in Delaware County on Sept. 6, 2017, according to an affidavit of probable cause. He was living with Johnson, his aunt, since September 2018.
A DCS worker picked up the 2-year-old from a day care center and, because of his injuries, he was transported to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis on Feb. 10.
The child had multiple bruises on his face and body and about seven broken ribs, according to the affidavit.
When asked how he hurt his back, the child told authorities he had fallen in a tub, but later said Johnson used her hand to injure his back, according to the affidavit.
The physician who treated the child told investigators the injuries were consistent with someone beating the boy in the back area.
Johnson told authorities the child’s injuries may have occurred when he fell out of his car seat in-between the front seats and she fell on top of him.
An Anderson Police Department detective questioned Johnson about the child being injured while in a bathtub, but she told him she never washes the 2-year-old or dresses him, according to the affidavit. She said she runs his water, allows him to bathe himself, dry off and then dress himself.
She told authorities she could not recall the last time she saw the 2-year-old undressed, according to the affidavit.
Investigators asked for Johnson to come to the Anderson Police Department for a formal interview and she refused, according to the affidavit. She told investigators she was contacting an attorney.
