CHESTERFIELD — The town’s wastewater plant upgrade took a step forward on Wednesday.
During a public meeting on Tuesday, the town council passed a resolution to forward the preliminary engineering report to the Indiana Finance Authority.
The town has been mandated by the state to remove phosphorus from the water they discharge into the White River from their wastewater plant. Excess phosphorus can cause algea blooms.
The town also treats wastewater from Daleville and Mounds State Park.
The $1.5 million project will also include other improvements to the system, including a new lift station at Mounds, a new scrubber system at the main lift station and a new aeration system.
The town is pursuing financing through the State Revolving Fund Program for the project and is looking to take advantage of lower interest rates to refinance debt in a bid to keep any rate increase to a minimum.
Robert Belluci, project manager with Commonwealth Engineers, said bids could be opened in September followed by a public hearing with construction starting by the end of the year and lasting for nine months.
The town also passed a stormwater ordinance requiring a plans be submitted to the town on erosion and sediment control on any development project involving an acre or more of land being disturbed. Stormwater control measures, such as a retention pond or bioswales, also are planned for the project.
The ordinance was in response to an IDEM audit, and all members of the Madison County Storm Water Quality Partnership will be passing a similar ordinance.
Other business
The town followed the public hearing with its town council meeting for July.
- The council approved spending requests, including one from Police Chief William Ingles for $2,500 to replace six expired bulletproof vests. The vests are being purchased with a matching grant from the Department of Justice.
“One of the most important pieces of equipment a police officer can have,” said council president Ed Leonard when talking about the funding request for the vests.
- Town attorney Thomas Beeman proposed that the council publish a notice that the town intends to demolish the property at 309 Sycamore due to its dilapidated condition.
Attempts to reach the owner by mail have failed. If the owner does not appear at the next council meeting the town can move ahead with the demolition, Beeman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.