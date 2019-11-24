ELWOOD – Residents of Elwood are likely to experience a rate increase in the near future after a report by a financial adviser for the city determined current rates are insufficient to pay the expenses of the water and sewer utilities, including operating and maintenance costs and bond payments.
City officials also are requesting $2.6 million in bond money to complete Phase II of the city’s long-term control plan. The city still owes about $30,000 on revenue bonds issued in 2005.
“We want the least effect on the rate payer as possible,” said Elwood Mayor Todd Jones. “We’ve trimmed all that fat that we can trim in preparation for Phase II. Unfortunately, the timing hasn’t put us in a position that we can self-fund without a rate increase.”
Proposed rate increases across six metered tiers of water usage range from 11 cents for 100,000 cubic feet to 47 cents for 400 cubic feet. The proposed sewer treatment rate will increase by 82 cents.
The proposed rate increases are expected to go into effect in January.
Like some of the other communities in Madison County, including Alexandria, Frankton and Summitville, Elwood is under an agreed order reached after the Indiana Department of Environmental Management filed suit on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Most of the other communities agreed to separate their stormwater and wastewater. But Jones said Elwood is not required to separate the stormwater and wastewater under its agreement.
“We don’t have to separate it completely. We just have to make sure we are treating the water,” he said. “As long as we continue to follow the agreed order, it won’t be necessary to separate the wastewater. “
Unlike many communities, which are just now starting to come into compliance with their agreed orders, which stipulate certain timelines, Elwood tried to set rates in 2008 that would cover the costs of compliance, Jones said.
