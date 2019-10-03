ANDERSON — The allegations made against Anderson Police Chief Tony Watters stemming from the June arrest of his son, Adam, were raised during the City Council meeting.
Following a lengthy discussion, the Anderson City Council on Thursday voted through two of the three required readings of an ordinance setting the 2020 salaries for the executive staff of the police department.
The council voted 6-2 in favor, with council President Rebecca Crumes and Councilman Ty Bibbs casting the no votes.
Crumes asked Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. if he has received the report from the Indiana State Police concerning allegations at the time Adam Watters was arrested at his father’s home on several criminal charges involving a domestic situation.
“We need to know what was in the report,” Crumes said.
Crumes asked why the council couldn’t remove the 3% salary increase for one member of the executive staff.
“There is one person questionable,” she said.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon said the vote on the salary ordinance shouldn’t be based on a personal reason.
“I’m talking about the chief of police,” Crumes said. “We don’t have the report. We don’t know how the case will come out.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said no report has been received from ISP.
“What’s before you is the salary ordinance,” he said.
Councilman Greg Graham said the council was voting on a salary for a position and not a person.
“If there is a problem in the police or fire departments, that is the responsibility of the Board of Public Safety,” he said.
Crumes said there is an issue with the person in that job, in reference to Watters as the police chief.
“We’re talking about a person in that position,” she said. “We don’t know if we have all the information.”
She requested that the council be provided with a copy of the ISP report when one is delivered to the mayor.
“We made the request several months ago,” Broderick said. “We never received a report. I wanted to use the report for a personnel issue.”
Broderick said Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings gave information to The Herald Bulletin concerning the allegations raised against Chief Watters.
“What the state police told me was different from what was in the newspaper,” he said. “I had conversations with the chief about the allegations.
“Without direct information I can’t punish someone,” Broderick said. “I expect high ethics and to do things within the law from all the department heads.”
Broderick said the Indiana State Police didn’t request any criminal charges be filed against Watters.
“It was a question of professionalism,” he said.
On June 7, ISP arrested Adam Watters, the chief’s son, on several felony and misdemeanor charges surrounding an alleged physical attack on his girlfriend.
Anderson police officials asked the state police to take over the investigation and ISP arrested Adam Watters at his father’s home.
In July, Cummings, the county prosecutor, called for Tony Watters to be demoted as police chief because of reports he was confrontational and belligerent toward the ISP investigators.
