ANDERSON – The girlfriend of Anderson Police Officer Adam Watters has requested that the no-contact order stemming from a June 7 incident at her home be dismissed.
Watters, 23, son of Anderson Police Department Chief Tony Watters, is on administrative leave without pay pending the outcome of several criminal charges including Level 6 felony residential entry, Level 6 felony official misconduct, Level 6 felony strangulation, Level 6 felony criminal confinement, Class A misdemeanor domestic battery and Class A misdemeanor interference with the reporting of a crime.
His attorney, Bryan Williams, filed the motion to vacate the no-contact order, which was signed by Watters' girlfriend, Kiley Saylor, in Madison Circuit Court Division 5.
“Kiley Saylor is requesting that the No Contact Order be entirely vacated,” the motion reads. “That Kiley Saylor does not believe that she is in any danger or fearful of the defendant in any way.”
A no-contact order prohibits someone charged with a crime from contacting the person by telephone, text messaging, email or in person.
Any further proceedings concerning potential disciplinary action by the Anderson Board of Public Safety against Watters will be tabled until criminal charges are resolved.
Future disciplinary action could include dismissal from the police force, the city attorney said.
Watters allegedly attacked his girlfriend in the early morning of June 7 at her Anderson home. Anderson police contacted the Indiana State Police to investigate.
The night before the alleged incident, Watters was drinking alcohol with Saylor at her residence, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anthony J. Klettheimer of the state police.
Saylor told police she went to an Anderson tavern after getting angry with Watters for accusing her of texting "some guy," according to the affidavit. Watters also went to the bar.
Saylor said she blocked Watters' phone number and had a friend take her home about 3:30 a.m, according to the affidavit. She told police she went to sleep at about 4 a.m. and later found that Watters was in bed with her, according to the affidavit.
Saylor told police Watters grabbed her neck and threw her against a wall, and she hit him in the face, according to the affidavit. Allegedly, Watters told her she was going to jail because she hit a police officer.
Saylor's grandfather, the only other person in the home, grabbed Watters and told him to leave, according to the affidavit.
State police arrested Watters at his father’s house later that morning.
Saylor told investigators she had been dating Watters for about 10 months and she did not want to file charges against him, according to the affidavit.
Since Watters was hired by APD on Oct. 13, 2017, he's been involved in at least two other incidents.
In May 2018, Watters was suspended for a day without pay after allegedly entering a Pendleton bar with his sister, who was under the age of 21.
Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.