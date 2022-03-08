ANDERSON — With warmer temperatures during the weekend came heavy rains.
Randy Bowers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, said Anderson received a little over 2 inches of rain total. While the rain has stopped, Madison County is still under a flood warning.
The current flood warning, issued by the weather service in Indianapolis, was set to expire at 5 p.m. Tuesday, though updates were to be provided later in the evening.
In the flood warning, Madison County residents were reminded to not drive through flooded roads, as it can be dangerous.
According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis’ website, the White River in Anderson peaked at 13.54 feet Tuesday, surpassing the flood stage of 10 feet. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, the river measured 13.3 feet.
“It’s starting to recede a little bit, and it should be out of flood stage by (Wednesday) afternoon,” said Micah Mitchell, a member of the National Weather Service reporting team for Anderson.
However, not just the river was affected by the large amounts of rain. Lisa and Ronnie Harless live down the street from Valley Grove Elementary School and have had to deal with flooding on their property for 30 years.
Over the past few years, the couple has dealt with flooding the majority of the year.
With the recent rains, the pair are unable to leave their home, as their driveway and yard are flooded.
“We feel like we’re in jail,” Lisa said.
Of their 5 acres of land, she estimates that 4.5 acres are underwater currently.
The flooding in their yard also poses a threat to their water.
“Our well, it’s getting close to being underwater, so that’s going to affect our drinking water,” Lisa said.
As the temperatures rise, standing water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, a problem the Harlesses have experienced.
However, the couple doesn’t just deal with flooding during the rainy season but also during the winter and times of cold weather, which is returning to Anderson.
“We’ve got cold weather coming, and when you get ice on top of this water, it tears up your vehicles, (and) you can’t get out,” Lisa said.
When ice builds up in their yard and driveway, Ronnie has to deal with it himself.
“We have a four-wheeler with a blade on it that my husband has to get out there and drive and break up the ice just so we can get out,” she said.
In turn, Ronnie gets sick a lot due to being outside breaking up ice in cold weather conditions.
The Harlesses have exhausted all of their resources when it comes to getting this issue fixed. They have started petitions, addressed the Madison County drainage board, talked with the Madison County surveyor and even offered to pay for the repairs out of their own pockets.
“We’ve (been to) the drainage board (and) been to the meetings. They said they were going to fix it,” Lisa said. “We pay a maintenance fee, of course.”
Despite these efforts, Lisa said that nothing has been done to address this issue.
“I’ve been working from home for the last two years, and I’ve not seen them once out here to go into this drain and clean it out."
Despite this, she has seen crews working on drains across the street, though she attributes this to the fact that there are more residents on the other side of the road.
“It’s just so frustrating."
As of Tuesday, no more rain is expected in Madison County until Friday. However, Mitchell said that with the colder conditions expected Friday, it is uncertain if the precipitation the county receives will be snow or rain.
Even though temperatures will be colder Friday and Saturday, the temperatures will climb again Sunday. Temperatures for next week are expected to peak in the mid- to upper 50s.
