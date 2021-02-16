ANDERSON — Emergency declarations have been issued for Madison County, Anderson and Elwood as a result of the 9-inch snowfall on Monday.
The Madison County Commissioners have issued a “red” travel advisory for Tuesday.
That is the highest level of local travel advisory, which means that travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only.
The Madison County Government Center and all of Anderson’s facilities are closed to the public.
During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
- Refrain from all travel;
- Comply with necessary emergency measures;
- Cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
- Obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. declared a state of emergency in the city effective Tuesday morning.
Broderick said the state of emergency will remain in effect until either modified or terminated.
“As a result of said emergency, I hereby urge all residents of the city to travel only for matters of necessity or for reasons of emergency,” the declaration reads.
City officials are directing residents to remove vehicles from the designated snow emergency routes and from streets and roadways to allow for crews to plow.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger reported that from 3 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday that the department responded to three personal injury accidents; six property damage accidents; 75 calls to assist motorists; and 13 road hazards.
