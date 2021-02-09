PENDLETON — A Rushville woman was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson on Tuesday for neck pain after her vehicle slid off the snowy road and struck a bridge rail.
Alexis Carte, 19, was northbound on County Road 50 West from 1100 South. According to the sheriff's department, Carte said she was traveling about 50 mph and that she was not familiar with the area and was slowing down in the curve.
Pendleton Fire Department transported her to the Anderson hospital.
