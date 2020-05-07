INDIANAPOLIS — After a record-breaking March, unemployment claims continue to trend downward as businesses prepare to reopen across Indiana.
About 43,800 Hoosiers applied the first week of May. That total represented a decline of 69% from the 139,174 who applied during the week that ended March 28, and it was the lowest number of new applicants since the week ending March 14.
Still, it raised the total of Hoosiers seeking unemployment insurance benefits to more than 627,000.
So far in May, the Department of Workforce Development has made 313,000 unemployment insurance payments, totaling $237 million, not including federal benefits. The federal stimulus bill passed in late March pays $600 per week on top of state unemployment benefits, which average $300 a week.
“Our wait time is still high, and our callback efficiency is improving,” Fred Payne, the workforce development commissioner, said. “We’re improving on those two fronts. But we’re still nowhere close to where we want to be, and we’re still nowhere close to claimants actually feeling that positive trend.”
Payne said that an additional 160 staffers have joined the department to assist with claims and that technology improvements have allowed the department to process claims for self-employed Hoosiers, who were previously uncovered.
Payne said self-employed Hoosiers might see payments start Friday at the earliest.
“Although we’ve had hundreds of thousands of claims filed, (and) we’re continuing to pay close to a billion dollars in payments (with the federal benefit), we’re not making those payments fast enough,” Payne said. “But we will get there.”
Payne said the department has a little less than $600 million in the unemployment insurance trust fund.
Some Hoosiers have expressed confusion about new coronavirus testing sites around the state, launched Wednesday by private contractor OptumServe Health Services. While the state offers drive-thru testing, OptumServe sites all require Hoosiers to park and enter the testing facility.
“I know that can be very confusing for people, so we’re trying to make that more clear,” Kris Box, the state health commissioner, said.
Hoosiers interested in getting tested can visit lhi.care to register for an appointment.
An additional 30 sites will be added next week, with testing open for all symptomatic Hoosiers, those with close associations to infected people and at-risk Hoosiers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.