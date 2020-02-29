ANDERSON – Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel is seeking the party’s nomination to be the state’s next attorney general with a pledge to return integrity to the office.
Weinzapfel is a former state representative and served two terms as mayor of Evansville made a campaign stop in Anderson Saturday.
He is running against State Sen. Karen Tallian for the party’s nomination at the state convention on June 13.
Current Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill is facing disciplinary commission action for inappropriate behavior toward several women following the 2018 legislative session.
“We have an Attorney General that has serious issues,” Weinzapfel said. “He is ethically challenged as the chief law enforcement officer for the state.”
Weinzapfel said Hill will be the Republican Party nominee and it’s up to the voters to remove the “stain” from Indiana.
“I will return honesty, integrity and purpose to the office,” he said, “and keep toxic Washington politics out of the state.”
Weinzapfel said if elected as Attorney General he will remove Indiana from the lawsuit to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.
“Curtis Hill has signed up for every action by the administration of President Donald Trump,” he said.
Weinzapfel said 400,000 Indiana residents have health care coverage that would be eliminated if the Affordable Care Act is declared unconstitutional and it would impact Hoosiers with pre-existing medical conditions.
“I will make decisions every day that are in the best interest of Hoosier families and not politicians,” he said.
Weinzapfel said the Indiana Democratic Party can win the Attorney General’s office this year and start to build for the future of the party.
When asked how he would bring integrity to the office he said elected officials should be held to a higher standard.
“It seems like common sense,” Weinzapfel said. “That’s the point of being elected to a leadership position. I’ve always admitted my mistakes and worked to fix it.”
One of the points in his campaign is to fix the state’s “no call list”.
Weinzapfel said that is one of the ways that fraud takes place with senior citizens. He said the office has a Consumer Protection Division that could resolve the issues with the “no call list”.
“It’s a global problem,” he said. “I will work with the federal government on enforcement. The Attorney General should be working hard on the issue.”
Although the Attorney General’s office doesn’t deal directly with local law enforcement issues, he would work to get the resources to local units of government that are needed, he said.
“As Attorney General I would bring folks together to address issues in a comprehensive way,” Weinzapfel said. “The office provides a platform to talk about issues that are important to Hoosiers.”
