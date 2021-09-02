ANDERSON — A 72-hour initial hearing extension was granted for a West Virginia man accused of molesting an 11-year-old girl.
John W. McCutcheon III, 47, of Spencer, West Virginia, is being held on a preliminary charge of Level 1 felony child molest. His bond is set at $135,000, according to jail records.
Court records show the extension was granted for the filing of formal charges until 1 p.m. Friday. McCutcheon told court officials he does not have a job and receives disability.
The 11-year-old girl told family members that McCutcheon touched her under her clothing while the two slept in a backyard tent, according to an affidavit of probable cause by Anderson Police Officer Matthew Kopp.
The girl said McCutcheon told her to roll over toward him before putting his hand up her shirt and began to rub and squeeze her breast.
McCutcheon then touched the girl beneath her pants before she asked him to stop, according to the affidavit. He told the girl not to tell anyone about “their secret.”
The girl said she told her grandmother what happened on Aug. 24. She said a few days after the first incident in the tent, there was a second incident, but she had not told her family.
During an interview with authorities, the girl said McCutcheon came into her bedroom around 9 p.m. a few days after they were in the tent. She said McCutcheon pulled her pants down under the blankets and began to rub her.
“She stated that she again told him to stop, which he did and left the room,” according to the affidavit. “She stated that while he was leaving the room he told her that he loved her.”
The grandmother told police that arrangements were made for McCutcheon to watch the girl while the girl’s mother was at work and that is why her granddaughter told her what happened.
The girl’s mother said the grandmother told her what happened, and she took her daughter to St. Vincent Hospital in Anderson on Aug. 26 because the girl was having problems with her bowel movements.
McCutcheon told police that he slept in a tent with the girl in early August, and the girl was in and out of the tent all hours of the evening. He denied all of the allegations.
He said while they were in the tent, the girl told him she was scared of the dark so he rubbed her back, according to the affidavit.
When investigators began to question McCutcheon about the second incident, he requested an attorney.
