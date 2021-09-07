ANDERSON — The Andersontown Powwow & Indian Market is two days of family fun showcasing Native American culture through dance, music, storytelling and authentic crafts.
The Powwow and Market will be Saturday and Sunday at Athletic Park, Anderson. The hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Gates open each day at 10:30 a.m.
Those attending can immerse themselves in the culture and traditions of Native tribes with atlatl and tomahawk throws, pioneer games, food demonstrations and talks by historical interpreters.
Michael Pace, a historical interpreter in the Lenape Camp at Conner Prairie, is a descendant of Delaware Chief William Anderson, for whom the city of Anderson is named. Pace will share stories of Delaware customs and traditions.
Visitors can step back in time and walk through an Eastern Woodlands encampment with Jim Sawgrass and learn about tribes and culture, including the tools and weapons, how Native families gathered and prepared food, Native housing and farming. Sawgrass is a member of Muskogee Creek Indian Tribe.
The 2019 World Hoop Dance champion, Cody Boettner, of South Daytona, Florida, will perform a hoop dance and fancy dance demonstration both Saturday and Sunday. He captured his title at the 29th Annual Heard Museum Hoop Dance Competition in Phoenix, Arizona, in February 2019, earning the top spot at the competition with his precision, timing, rhythm, showmanship, creativity and speed.
Guitarist Gabriel Ayala is a classically trained musician, composer and multidimensional artist. A member of the Yaqui people of Southern Arizona, he performs classical music, jazz and flamenco. From Tucson, Ayala has performed at the Kennedy Center and Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian and has won numerous music industry awards. He also creates ledger art and wearable art. He will perform at 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.
Dwight Gallian has been captivating audiences in Central Indiana for years as he takes people back in time to life in the early 1800s in Indiana.
Other activities include intertribal dancing, Douglas Blue Feather’s Native flute performances, artifact identification and Birds of Prey with Take Flight Wildlife Education.
