ANDERSON – The Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition is prepared to make a presentation concerning future renovations of Mays Park.
The city of Anderson will conduct a public meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the city building to unveil a new conceptual plan for the park and to receive public input.
The coalition, with the help of a consultant, has developed two conceptual plans for Mays Park that will be presented to the Anderson Parks Board.
The public can view the conceptual drawings and leave public comments at the Anderson Impact Center from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The conceptual plan favored by those in attendance has the splash pad and playground area located on the north side of Tenth Street, with the tennis courts, skate park, basketball courts and a community garden on the south side of the street.
Dominic Willis, founder of the Westside Concerned Citizens Coalition, said Thursday the group received input from people and discussed what local residents wanted to see at the park, located at Tenth Street and Madison Avenue.
The administration of Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. is planning to spend up to $2 million at the park to include a splash pad, renovated tennis courts and shelter house, walking trails and a playground area.
“We wanted to bring everyone together to present a consolidated plan to the park board,” Willis said. “We want the splash pad to be an attraction for the west side.”
The group was concerned about the maintenance program not only for Mays Park but all park facilities.
“Maintenance is the key,” Jerrald White said. “It’s the key.”
The splash pad area would have to be fenced and there is support for developing a tennis training program at Mays Park, Willis said.
Local resident Primus Mootry, a columnist for The Herald Bulletin, said once the park is renovated there has to be adequate lighting.
“Maybe the city can get the police department to patrol the area on a regular basis,” he said.
It might be possible for the city to encourage young men and women with proper supervision to work on park maintenance, according to Mootry.
The Broderick administration is also planning to begin improvements to Athletic Park this year, including a splash pad, playground, additional walking trails and performance stage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.