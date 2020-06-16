ANDERSON — The five co-owners of the former Madison County Urban League building bought the space in March 2018 because they did not want the rich history of the building to go to waste.
“Urban League serviced the community, and there’s a lot of history with this building,” Jerome Sloss, pastor of Westside Community Church, said. “We thought that we would try to do the same thing, reach out to the community and provide services.”
After buying the property that sat vacant for two years at 1210 W. 10th St., co-owners Donna Sloss, Pastor Jerome Sloss, Darren Sloss, Tammy Sloss and Sandra Brown decided to name it Westside Community Church Family Outreach Center.
The building holds three separate operations of ministry and outreach: Westside Community Church, Convergence Home Care Services, both of which opened with the purchase of the building in 2018, and now Sunshine Kids Childcare Ministry.
The day care center did not open with the church and Convergence in March 2018 because the center had to renovate it to fit its needs. Created for children from 20 months to 5 years old, Sunshine opened Monday as a Child Care and Development Fund approved day care licensed to have 31 children. Donna Sloss said because of coronavirus concerns, though, she plans to keep it to 15 children in the day care at once.
Pastor Jerome Sloss believes the child care facility will be a good addition to serve the community and drive their ministries.
“We’re opening up this day care to reach the community, provide child care and services here in the community,” the pastor said.
Back when the building was owned by Madison County Urban League, it housed a Mentor Mother Program for teenagers with children in the community. Jackie Jones was part of that program as a teenager and now has come back to the building to work for Convergence, which works with the elderly and those with disabilities.
Jones is glad to have the opportunity to not only give back to her community, but also those like Sandra Brown who helped her as a mother mentor when she was a teenager.
“It was awesome for me to circle back and reach out with (the center),” Jones said.
Westside Community Church itself is a congregation of about 30 people, and the church space in the outreach center can also be converted into an event room.
When the coronavirus concerns subside, Donna Sloss said Westside plans to host several events, with one being a quarterly dinner and movie for the community. She also said the church space can be used to host events from weddings to family reunions, anything to help serve the community and make an impact.
“If you want to host a public meeting, contact us and let us know,” she said. “We are the family outreach center, so we’re here to service the community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.