DALEVILLE — Thirty-six people gathered at Canoe Country in Daleville on Saturday to participate in the White River Watchers' 22nd annual fall cleanup.
The volunteers focused on the 5-mile section downstream of Priest's Ford bridge in western Delaware County, a section that they had not cleaned before, according to a press release from the group.
"A sample of the items we removed from the river includes two safes, grocery carts, lawn chairs, plastic drainage pipes, rubber hose, deflated inner tubes, 13 tires, lots of flip-flops, antique glass, broken crockery, a car seat, trash cans, wooden palettes, aluminum cans and scrap metal," White River Watcher President Bill Evans said in the release.
Five members of the Frankton Students in Action group, along with their sponsor Jesse Pruitt, participated.
"It's something we look forward to doing every year," said event organizer Sue Kilburn of Lapel. "Our normal protocols had to be slightly modified to account for COVID-19."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.