FAIRMOUNT – The Madison-Grant Unified School Corp. board of trustees on Monday unanimously named David Whybrew to replace Rod Tobias, who after four terms had announced that he would not be running for re-election.
“The Board is excited to begin working with Mr. Whybrew,” said Madison-Grant Superintendent Scott Deetz.
Though vacant seats usually are filled through the formal election process, no candidates stepped forward, allowing the board to recruit qualified candidates.
An owner of a civil engineering firm operating in Central Indiana and Ohio, Whybrew emerged as the sole candidate from the sparsely populated Green Township in the northwest reaches of the school district and was appointed with unanimous approval of the board. According to Deetz, the area has up to 500 registered voters, meaning there was a small pool of adults from which potential school board members could be recruited.
Unlike some other school districts, Madison-Grant has district rather than at-large school board seats.
“I just felt that somebody needed to represent the township.” Whybrew, 53, told The Herald Bulletin. “The most important thing I’d like to see is improving the technology piece with the access to the Internet that we have and the quality that we have.”
According to Whybrew’s letter seeking consideration for the position, he is a 1986 graduate of Madison-Grant high School, where he was involved in FFA and served as a delegate to the national convention in Kansas City.
“We moved back to Green Township in 2007, in particular to give our kids the type of educational and life experiences that I had received from the area,” he said in the letter. His two now-adult children also are graduates of Madison-Grant Jr.-Sr. High School.
Whybrew’s family roots in the district also run deep. His mother is a retired teacher who worked at Summitville Elementary School, and his wife has been an employee of the district, serving in varying capacities for the past 10 years.
