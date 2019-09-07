ANDERSON — Wigwam Holdings has reached an agreement to keep the iconic gymnasium off the tax sale list for this year.
Wigwam Holdings and Madison County Treasurer Danny Girt signed an agreement on Aug. 28 that calls for the payment of $300,000 in past-due property taxes.
Indiana tax law requires that the property taxes be paid while an appeal is pending. The agreement specifies that Wigwam Holdings will pay $30,000 per month for the next 10 months while a number of appeals concerning the assessed value of the property are considered by the Indiana Board of Tax Review.
The first payment of $30,000 was made on Sept. 4. Wigwam Holdings made tax payments of $36,752 in July and August. Earlier this year, the Indiana Tax Court denied an appeal filed by Wigwam Holdings to change the assessed value of the iconic facility for 2015 property taxes payable in 2016.
Matt Carr, an attorney for Wigwam Holdings, said Wednesday that Wigwam Holdings has pending appeals with the state of Indiana for the assessed value of the property for 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
He said that, pending a settlement with county officials, the 2016 and 2017 appeals of the assessed value will be heard by the Indiana Board of Tax Review in January.
Carr said the property taxes on five adjacent properties are current.
Should the Indiana Board of Tax Review rule in favor of Wigwam Holdings the county will be required to reimburse the company for the difference in the taxes that are due.
“We went by the guidelines,” Girt said of the settlement with Wigwam Holdings.
“I was a little surprised,” he said of the agreement. “They (Wigwam Holdings) seemed sincere in wanting to resolve the issues.”
Girt said if a payment is missed the Treasurer’s office will provide Wigwam Holdings with the opportunity to submit any late payments under the terms of the agreement. He said if the payments are not made the Wigwam will be returned to the tax sale list next June.
Carr said Wigwam Holdings is hopeful that the JobSource offices will locate in the Wigwam facility and they are working on locating a grocery store in the building.
Currently, Jane Pauley Community Health Center is the only occupant of a portion of the former classroom and office space on the south side of the building.
Madison County Assessor Larry Davis previously said in 2016 and 2017 the Madison County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals denied a request to lower the assessed value for the Wigwam.
Wigwam Holdings in 2017, 2018 and 2019 filed for tax exempt status for the facility, according to Davis. The 2017 and 2018 requests for tax exempt status were denied and appealed to the state.
Davis said the appraisor hired by Wigwam Holdings based the assessed value of the building as if Anderson Community Schools had demolished the building, leaving vacant ground.
Wigwam Holdings obtained the complex from Anderson Community Schools in 2014 at no cost and was provided with $630,000 to upgrade the facility.
An appeal was filed in 2016 with the Madison County Property Tax Assessment Board of Appeals in an effort to lower the assessed value from $11.4 million to $68,500.
The local board lowered the assessed value to $2.1 million.
Wigwam Holdings filed an appeal with the Indiana Board of Tax Review and renewed its claim that the value of the property was $68,500, maintaining the best use was as vacant land because the building was “functionally and economically obsolete.”
The Madison County Assessor’s position was that the building was obtained by Wigwam Holdings with the sole purpose of restoring the facility for community use in the future.
The Indiana Board of Tax Review denied the request in a 2018 finding that Wigwam Holdings failed to make a case to reduce the assessment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.