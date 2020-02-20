ANDERSON — For many years there has been a need in Madison County for an emergency shelter for women. A vision started in 2015 has fulfilled that need.
Willow Place, 123 E. 10th St., opened in September to provide emergency shelter for women who would be sleeping on the streets.
A resident who didn’t want to be identified has been staying at Willow Place for several months. “My sister found it online,” she explained. “It had been something that opened and I was in an emergency situation.
“It seemed like it fit my situation,” Beth said. “I was in a domestic violence situation and lived with my brother for about a month, who has cancer, and I didn’t want to be a burden.”
She said the location is convenient for public transportation to get to her job.
“This is very important and will help me get back on my feet,” Beth said. “I was in a long-term relationship that was not a good one. If not for this place, I would be couch surfing or on the street.”
Kelly Seleyman had the vision in 2015. At the time she was working as a volunteer at the Christian Center and observed men coming in to get meals and have a place to stay.
“The women would come in and have to go back on the street,” said Kay Martinez, who volunteers at Willow Place. “The vision was for women who were clearly homeless and needed a place to go.”
Seleyman, who serves as executive director, said four years ago she wanted to work with women and felt like this was something God called her to do.
“I realized there were needs not being met,” she said. “With a group of women we began to put together policies and procedures. We visited homeless shelters around Indiana.”
The effort got a boost from local attorney Max Howard, who donated the facility, and from other benefactors who are funding the operating costs for the nonprofit organization.
“We’re the only women’s shelter in Anderson and Madison County,” she said. “When we first opened we were overloaded with people from other counties. But our focus is on women from Anderson and Madison County.”
Willow Place can provide housing for 10 women. Seleyman said they average seven women a night.
The facility uses the Christian Center as a model and there are partnerships with other agencies to provide services.
“When we started, we decided on a women’s-only emergency shelter,” Selyman said. “We narrowed the vision to target a specific group. We knew there were transitional housing facilities already operating in Anderson and Alexandria.”
Martinez said the goal was to provide stable housing and to get the women the resources they need.
The women are aided in getting health insurance, clothes and meals from the Christian Center.
Stable housing
Martinez said the women are required to complete 32 hours of program work weekly and that is used to offset the $75 weekly cost. They also have to meet certain criteria including passing a drug screen and be able to walk up two flights of stairs and to the Christian Center.
“They can either volunteer at the Christian Center, attend substance abuse meetings, or meet with caseworkers to fill the requirement,” she said. “We’re helping them transition to the next phase in their life.”
Because Willow Place provides the women with an address, they can receive food stamps, veterans and health benefits, and Social Security, Martinez said.
“Every woman is better off than when they came in,” she said. “We work to help them get reunited with their children.”
Willow Place has no paid staff.
“It’s very needed,” Martinez said of Willow Place. “We want to meet the needs of the women on the street with no place left to go.”
