ANDERSON — Without a solid plan for the planned Hinds Career Center in Elwood, the Madison County Council dipped into funds set aside for economic development.
Faced with an end-of-the-year operating balance of approximately $500,000 before the fall property tax settlement, the County Council transferred $400,000 from the wind farm economic development account to pay outstanding bills.
For the past eight years, the county’s Board of Commissioners has resisted using the economic development funds from the wind farm to pay for county operating expenses.
When the Wild Cat wind farm was approved, the company provided Madison County with $1.3 million for economic development. The commissioners in 2011 set aside those funds for the northern part of the county.
The city of Alexandria was provided with $300,000 for infrastructure improvements and the city of Elwood requested $1 million for the Hinds Career Center to include a robotics training program.
Commissioner John Richwine has been an advocate for retaining the $1 million for economic development in the northern part of the county since the funds were made available.
“It is a concern,” he said Friday of the transfer of the funds. “I believe it is a restrictive fund created by the commissioners for the sole purpose of economic development.”
Richwine said the commissioners should ask for the money to be spent and not the council to make the decision.
“The council should abide by the resolution adopted on how those funds are spent,” he said.
Richwine said last year the commissioners approved spending $400,000 from the group insurance reserve fund to pay for the elevators at the Madison County Government Center.
“The council should take $400,000 from the reserve fund and return it to the wind farm account,” he said.
Kelly Gaskill, president of the Madison County Board of Commissioners, said Thursday the council controls county funds.
“We’ve been heading in that direction for a long time,” she said of the depleting of the county’s operating balance. “We need to work with the council, we can’t fight them.”
Gaskill said the wind farm money has been available since 2011 and no plan has been presented for the funding.
“The economic development in the northern part of the county should have been done a long time ago,” she said. “They need to show the council a viable plan. We need economic development in the northern part of the county. Where is the plan?”
Gaskill said the county council members have the toughest job currently with a dwindling supply of funds.
Commissioner Mike Phipps agreed that the council is the fiscal body for the county.
“I will defer to them on how they balance the budget,” he said. “The council is trying to work through the problems.”
Phipps said the commissioners and council have to work together and providing the $400,000 for operating expenses is the first step.
“A year ago the commissioners approved the Elwood project but the funding had to be approved by the council,” he said. “They were supposed to make a presentation to the council.”
Two different groups with the same objective are seeking the $1 million that Madison County is holding from the development of the wind farm.
The two groups from Elwood are both seeking the funding for the development of a robotics training program through the Hinds Career Center.
One group wants to use the $1 million as matching funds to obtain grants and the second wanted to use the money to remodel the existing career center and start robotics training classes immediately.
“In the past year the plan has changed,” Phipps said of the Elwood proposal. “Now that there are two different groups seeking the funds it could be why nothing has been presented to the council.”
Phipps said he supports the theory behind the robotics program.
“We have to recognize the difficulties the council is facing,” he said. “That’s why we tried to reduce expenses where possible.”
Council President Anthony Emery said the council has faced two tough years when it came to spending to pay the matching funds for the Eisenhower Bridge, cost overruns on the remodeling of the Madison County Government Center and new elevators in the building.
“The Elwood project has been discussed for some time,” he said. “We have not seen a plan. There are too many unanswered questions.”
Emery said the concept is a good one but a plan has to be presented to the council.
He said the $400,000 could be replenished for the project when a viable plan is presented.
“The $400,000 will help us get through this year,” Emery said. “We have cut budgets to the bare bones the past three years. This gives us a little bit of breathing room.”
Emery said there has been no frivolous spending approved by the council.
“Those were bills we had to pay,” he said of the additional spending.
