INDIANAPOLIS — A winter weather advisory has been issued until 9 p.m. Monday for much of central Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory includes Madison County.
Light snow and freezing rain are expected for much of the day and into tonight as a warm front approaches and moves through the watch area. Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of .1 or . 2 of an inch are possible.
Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions, which could affect the evening commute. The latest road conditions are available by calling (800) 261-7623.
Snow is possible through Tuesday morning. Another round of snow is expected from Wednesday afternoon and night, possibly mixing with freezing rain and rain.
