ANDERSON — Local residents and highway crews battled a true mix of winter weather over the past two days.
What started as rain on Saturday quickly changed over to snow through the evening hours, producing up to 4 inches of snow by Sunday.
With the temperatures increasing on Sunday morning, many of the streets and roads saw the snow turn to slush and sidewalks covered with a wet, heavy snow.
More snow was expected before Monday morning with temperatures dropping below freezing.
Several local families took advantage of the snow to go sledding at Shadyside Park in Anderson.
Adam Peercy was at the park with his children, Dianna, 7, and Luke, 11. They were joined by Braxton, 8, and Brayden, 4, Watson.
“It’s more slush than snow,” Peercy said after launching his children down the slope.
Several additional families were making the trek to the slope to take advantage of the rare snowfall this winter.
Although the rain and snow mix and cold temperatures created slick conditions on some road surfaces, the Indiana state highway network in Madison County and main streets in Anderson were mainly slick.
Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said local police agencies responded to two personal injury accidents, six property damage accidents and nine vehicle slide-offs from 11 p.m. Saturday to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Scott Harless, supervisor of the Madison County Highway Department, said crews worked throughout the night Saturday.
He said crews continue to work in the northern part of the county on Sunday.
Harless said there was twice as much snow that fell north of Indiana 128 in Madison County predominately from Alexandria to Elwood.
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said Sunday that street crews started clearing the city’s main thoroughfares about 5 p.m. Saturday and worked throughout the night.
He said the crews were dealing with a wet, heavy snow.
Eicks was touring the city on Sunday to make a determination on whether to send the crews on the side streets.
“I’m checking on the weather,” he said. “Sometimes it’s better to leave the snow on the secondary roads because there is material to help with traction.
“If we plow the streets they can become a slick, smooth surface if the temperature drops below freezing,” Eicks said.
