ANDERSON — With the Food and Drug Administration's full approval of Pfizer's vaccine Monday, Madison County Health Department administrator Stephenie Mellinger said she hopes more people will get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I think maybe for those who were waiting on something more official, that will make the difference. ... For those who are hesitant, please give us a call or talk to a medical professional and get good information.”
Mellinger said she understands a certain level of confusion and frustration with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Even I have experienced frustration in providing those guidelines, and literally hours later it changes,” she said. “It’s frustrating, and it’s hard to know what guidelines to follow when.”
The department is focusing on testing and vaccination, which stretches the agency's resources thin, she said. It already has begun increasing testing hours as COVID cases have increased.
Current COVID testing hours are:
Mondays and Thursdays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 6 p.m.
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Saturdays, 8:30 to 11:45 a.m.
The department also will provide drive-through COVID testing from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hoosier Park.
The county department, in conjunction with Anderson Community Schools and the Indiana Department of Health, will offer COVID testing at Highland Middle School from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week.
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 31, the MCHD Mobile Unit will offer COVID testing and vaccinations in Elwood from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Tuesday until Sept. 28, with the location to be announced.
“Our testing hours were decreased as cases decreased over the past months," Mellinger said. "Since cases are back up where they were last winter, we have increased our hours for more testing. Emergency department visits have also increased, taxing the local healthcare system and staff. Please utilize community testing resources and leave the emergency room visits for emergencies.”
Appointments for testing can be made at coronavirus.in.gov.
“Walk-ins are welcome, but please prepare for a potential wait,” Mellinger said. “As with increased testing, results may take a little longer, currently up to 72 hours.”
Ivy Tech Community College, in partnership with local pharmacies and health departments, will offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics at its Anderson location on Sept. 15. No appointment is needed, but a state-issued ID will be required. Those under 18 will need to have parental or guardian consent, which can be completed while on-site.
MCHD can be reached at 765-646-9206.
