ANDERSON — Road crews are preparing for a projected additional 6 to 10 inches of snow throughout Monday.
Madison County is currently under a travel advisory warning, which is the lowest level of local travel advisory, meaning that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of a hazardous situation and individuals should use caution or avoid those areas.
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has forecasted heavy snowfall to begin Monday afternoon and continue into Tuesday morning.
Projections are that certain areas of central Indiana could see snowfall of 1 inch or more per hour.
The heaviest snowfall is expected to start at approximately 3 p.m. and continue past midnight, with temperatures in the mid-teens and windy conditions.
Scott Harless, superintendent of the Madison County Highway Department, said the county crews are working in 12-hour shifts.
“The roads up north were drifting shut because of the wind before the storm started,” Harless said. “We’re going to work through the duration.”
The first crews went out at 9 p.m. Sunday and will work around the clock. Harless said the county has been contacting local contractors if assistance is required to keep the county roads passable.
“This is a powdery snow that is being blown by the wind,” Harless said. “We’re going to continue 24-hour coverage out in the county.”
He said a second snow storm is being predicted for Thursday, with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow.
“It’s going to get worse,” Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger said. “Right now, it’s not horrible. The roads are slick in spots.”
David Eicks, chairman of the Anderson Board of Public Works, said the city street department crews started work at midnight on Monday.
"We're calling out the Snow Task Force now to start clearing the subdivisions and secondary roads," he said. "The task force is all city departments that have trucks with plows."
Eicks said all the street department crews will be called in when the afternoon storm begins.
