ANDERSON — Over 250,000 seniors have signed up to get the COVID-19 vaccination since the scheduling website went live last Friday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
While the demand is high the supply is well below the capacity of the Madison County Health Department to deliver the shots, said Stephenie Grimes, Health Department administrator.
"I wish we had more vaccines, because the flow is going well," Grimes said. "We could do more per hour if we had more vaccine."
She thinks that given enough vaccine the department could double its pace.
"We're scheduling around 130 a day, but yesterday and the day before we did about 145," she said. "And that seemed slow-paced. We can double it, easily double it."
With more vaccine, the department could also open a clinic in Elwood.
"I would love to be able to take it to Elwood and I just don't have the doses to take it on the road just yet," Grimes said.
The Health Department is scheduled to receive 400 doses per week over the next three weeks.
In addition to the Health Department, Community Hospital is also administering vaccine. Residents can sign up at either location at vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov or by dialing 211.
The vaccine is available to everyone 70 and older. A caretaker or loved one can schedule the appointment on an eligible person's behalf.
The Health Department is administering the Moderna vaccine while Community is using the Pfizer vaccine.
Community is currently receiving 1,500 doses of vaccine a week and at the end of the day on Jan. 13 had administered 3,928 doses.
The federal government contracted directly with CVS and Walgreens to administer vaccines to long-term care facilities.
CVS doesn't break down its numbers by county. As of Jan. 14 CVS had administered 18,140 doses in Indiana and is set to start clinics at assisted living facilities in the state on Jan. 18.
Both vaccines require two doses. According the state's vaccination dash board, 4,639 people in Madison County have received their first shot and 827 have been given their second.
Madison County remained in the red on Wednesday due to a high positivity rate.
Grimes asked people to remain diligent with infection control measures including washing hands, distancing and wearing masks.
"I know we're red and I know that's discouraging," Grimes said. "I feel like if we can just continue those basic things to prevent infection coupled with the vaccine, I think we're seeing the light at the end of the tunnel."
