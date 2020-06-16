ANDERSON — As promised, without legal representation present Monday, the Madison County commissioners conducted no business.
Last week, the Madison County Council denied the commissioners’ request for $171,515 to pay Indianapolis law firm Bose McKinney & Evans for legal representation of the county.
On Monday, Commissioners Kelly Gaskill, Mike Phipps and John Richwine met for their regularly scheduled meeting, but it lasted less than five minutes. Also present were representatives from the county auditor’s office, members of the public and several local officials.
Gaskill, president of the Board of County Commissioners, said there was no attorney present at the start of the meeting.
Phipps made an immediate motion to adjourn and it was seconded by Gaskill.
Richwine said there were members of the public at the meeting with concerns that needed to be addressed.
Noting there was a motion and a second to adjourn, Gaskill called for a roll call vote. Gaskill and Phipps voted yes with Richwine voting no.
The commissioners have until July 1 to consider raising the county’s cumulative bridge fund property tax rate, which is currently at 3 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
The county’s moratorium on large-scale solar energy facilities is set to expire July 7 unless the commissioners vote to extend it.
The Madison County Planning Commission earlier this month recommended to the commissioners that the moratorium be extended through Jan. 7, 2021, while Brad Newman, planning director, drafts a new solar energy ordinance.
At the County Council’s June meeting, Gaskill said there was a breakdown of the legal fee charges with the funding request which included $125,000 for general matters, $71,685 to defend the challenge to the redistricting of the commissioner district and $26,653 for the lawsuit filed by Lehman’s Heating and Air Conditioning over the courthouse renovations.
Councilman Steve Sumner said the county will have spent $300,000 on attorney fees in the first five months of the year if the additional funding had been approved. He said those funds would pay for a staff attorney.
After the council meeting, in which the denial of payment was approved unanimously, Council President Pete Heuer said the council will revisit the funding request at the July meeting.
