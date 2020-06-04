ANDERSON — A dispute over a drug deal gone bad led to the shooting death of Jacob Phipps last week, court documents indicate.
The Madison County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday filed the murder charge against Elliott W. Swallows, 41, 1700 block of Meridian Street. The formal charge was filed without bond.
Phipps, 34, died Saturday at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
The probable cause affidavit provides more details that led up to Swallows shooting Phipps three times.
Witness Andrew Mason told police that he spent the day of the shooting with Swallows and Dakota Stephenson smoking the drug “Katie” since approximately 9 a.m.
Mason said there was a knock on the door later on May 27 and Stephenson answered the door admitting Phipps, Thomas Schoettmer and Charles Stuller.
According to the affidavit, after some yelling, Phipps raised his shirt above his chest as if to take it off and Swallows brought up a gun and fired three times.
According to the affidavit, Mason said Swallows called Schoettmer and said he was ripped off in a drug deal.
Swallows told everyone to leave the residence, called 911 and told the dispatcher he shot an intruder.
An autopsy revealed Phipps was shot once in the back of the head, once through the front cheek, and was hit with a third shot in his back.
According to the affidavit, Swallows told police he “smokes and sells a little Katie” and that might have been the reason Phipps came to the home.
According to court records, Swallows was convicted several times from 2003 to 2012 on charges of possession and dealing marijuana, burglary and theft and carrying a handgun without a license.
