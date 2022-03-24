ANDERSON — The woman who was with Joshua Treadwell on the day Arneshia Fuller was killed testified about the events leading up to the shooting.
Treadwell, 31, Indianapolis, is charged with murder in the Oct. 25, 2020, shooting death of Fuller after an ongoing dispute over a card game.
Taylor Hubble said Thursday she left work early that day to go drinking with Treadwell and his girlfriend, Brooklyn Parnell.
During questioning by Deputy Prosecutor Dan Kopp, Hubble said they stopped at a gas station. Fuller was there, walked over to their car, and an argument started between Treadwell, Parnell and Fuller.
She testified that Fuller said to Parnell there were some prior problems that they had to figure out. Hubble said Treadwell was trying to defuse the situation.
Hubble said at some point, Parnell displayed a handgun while they were sitting in her car.
Hubble said she got out of the car because she didn’t want to be around the gun and eventually got back into the car when Treadwell said they were leaving.
She said Fuller followed them to the 1400 block of Forkner Street, and enroute Parnell said to Treadwell, “why was he letting her (Fuller) treat her that way.”
Hubble said when they arrived at Forkner Street, she got out of the car and entered a nearby residence while the argument between Fuller and Parnell continued.
She said Treadwell came into the house three times telling Hubble they were leaving.
Hubble said she and the other people in the house heard one gunshot and ran to the back of the house.
“I was scared,” she testified.
Hubble eventually went outside and saw Fuller lying on the ground and went to administer first aid until medics arrived.
She said Fuller and Treadwell didn’t have any guns, only Parnell.
During questioning by defense attorney Cody Cogswell, Hubble said Fuller was not threatening anyone at the gas station and she didn’t know why they traveled to Forkner Street.
She again testified to hearing only one gunshot.
Anderson Police Department crime scene technician William Richardson said only one shell casing was found at the scene, as was a holster in the street.
That holster belonged to Fuller.
While being questioned by Deputy Prosecutor Jordan Lorenzo, Richardson said he later returned to the crime scene but found no other shell casings.
Richardson said there was a bullet hole in the rear of Parnell’s car from what appeared to be a 9 mm handgun.
In his opening statement, Cogswell said Treadwell was acting in self-defense at the time of Fuller’s shooting death.
Police believe the shooting was the result of a long-running dispute about a card game that took place a month before. At that time, Parnell reportedly pointed a gun at Fuller and pulled the trigger, but it didn’t fire.
Parnell entered a plea of guilty in 2021 to a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.
She was sentenced by Judge Andrew Hopper to five years with the Indiana Department of Correction, with three years suspended.