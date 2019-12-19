ANDERSON — The biological mother of a girl who was found emaciated and severely abused by her guardians in 2014 is accused of battering a police officer.
Jannifer Rose Sells, 41, homeless, was charged with Level 6 felony battery against a public safety official, Class A misdemeanor criminal trespass and Class A misdemeanor resisting law enforcement on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Anderson police received a call for assistance involving Sells around 11:30 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause by Joe Garrett of the Anderson Police Department.
Sells showed up at a residence in the 2000 block of West 25th Street around 7:30 p.m. and the woman living there told Sells she could stay because of the weather, Garrett wrote.
Around 11 p.m., the woman told police Sells began to yell and throw things for unknown reasons, according to the affidavit. The woman asked Sells to calm down and go to bed. When Sells refused, the woman called police.
Garrett said Sells initially wanted to go to an emergency room, but when the ambulance arrived she refused to allow them to transport her.
“I advised her that she had to leave the residence or face an arrest for trespassing because she had no contractual interest in the property and the owner wanted her removed,” Garrett wrote.
He said he helped Sells to her feet and she kicked him and he lost his balance and fell, scraping his right knee, according to the affidavit.
Garrett said he told Sells she was under arrest for battery and she would not allow him to place her in handcuffs.
“She had to be drug through the house to the front door before she would stand,” Garrett wrote.
In April, Sells was ordered to serve 120 days in jail for a 365-day sentence for resisting law enforcement and 245 days on probation by Anderson City Judge Jason Paul Jamerson.
She was convicted of resisting law enforcement after an incident on Feb. 21, when she was given a no trespassing warning by Anderson police after complaints from the owners of the Marathon station, 1825 Meridian St., according to an affidavit of probable cause by Gabe Bailey of the Anderson Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.