ANDERSON — Bonnie Joslin was all smiles when she came to court for a hearing Monday.
Joslin, 34, is charged with murder, Level 6 felony auto theft, Level 6 felony identity deception and Class B misdemeanor false informing after her mother, Mona Davis, was found dead in an apartment she shared with Joslin.
During Joslin’s initial hearing she requested a speedy trial, but withdrew her request under advisement from her public defender, Jeffrey A. Lockwood.
Prior to Monday’s hearing in Madison Circuit Court 1 before Judge Angela Warner Sims, Lockwood said his client was going to withdraw her request or he would do it for her.
“She’s not going to have a speedy trial,” he said before the hearing. “In order for a person to plead to the court, the pleading has to be in writing and if there is an attorney assigned to the case the attorney has to sign off on it. She didn’t have it in writing and she didn’t have me sign off on it.
“I’m going to sit with her and ask her whatever got in her head to think she wanted a speedy trial to begin with. I mean, the state has already had a good deal of time to get ready, talk to witnesses and she wants her attorney to get ready in 70 judicial days?”
Joslin has been in police custody since June 20, the day her mother’s body was found. Davis, 53, was reported missing on June 18 by a co-worker.
The woman told police that the last time she saw Davis alive was June 5.
A jail informant came forward after Joslin was arrested on auto theft and said Joslin confessed the details of the homicide to her. The informant told police that Joslin said she and her mother were trying to purchase synthetic marijuana on June 5 when the two began to argue. Joslin is alleged to have told the woman she suffocated her mother with a pillow and described hearing her mother take her final breath, according to a police affidavit.
The informant told police that Joslin said she left her mother’s body on the carpeted floor for several days before placing it in trash bags. Joslin then reportedly told the woman she opened windows and turned on an air conditioner when her mother’s body started to decay.
Officers found the windows open and the air conditioner on when they arrived at the apartment for a June 20 welfare check on Davis, police said in a court affidavit.
Joslin told police that she has blackouts and mental disorders and has no memory of events surrounding her mother’s disappearance, according to court records.
On Monday, Sims granted the motion to withdraw the request for a speedy trial and set a jury trial for Jan. 6, 2020.
